Singapore's Olam Group posts 8% drop in annual profit on higher costs

Adds further details, outlook

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's Olam Group Ltd OLAG.SI on Monday posted an 8.3% drop in its annual net profit, as better performance at its agricultural unit was offset by higher finance and input costs.

The company flagged challenging market conditions in 2022 as a sharp rise in interest rates in Singapore ratcheted up costs for the group. Net finance costs jumped 77% to S$728.2 million during the year.

The group said it was cautious about 2023 due to high interest rates and market volatility but expects commodity prices and supply chain disruptions to ease from last year's highs.

Earnings from the Olam food ingredients segment - which trades in cocoa, coffee, nuts, dairy and spices - dipped 9%, as the group tackled higher energy costs.

The Olam Agri unit earned about 14% more in the year, owing to higher commodity prices across the grains and oilseeds complex as well as edible oils and cotton.

However, the company's sales volume declined 5.6% to 42.9 million metric tonnes in 2022, as post-pandemic demand recovery slowed due to the conflict in Ukraine and hard lockdowns in China, it said.

Olam, one of the world's biggest agricultural commodity traders, posted a profit attributable of S$629.1 million ($465.86 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, down from $$686.4 million a year ago.

It declared a final dividend of 4.5 Singaporean cents per share, in line with last year.

($1 = 1.3504 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.