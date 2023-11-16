Singapore's October exports fall 3.4% y/y, 13th month of decline

By Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's exports fell for a 13th straight month in October on a year-on-year basis as the trade-reliant economy grappled again with global headwinds and declining demand.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 3.4% in October from the same month a year earlier, data on Friday showed, as both electronic and non-electronic exports to its top 10 markets declined.

Last month's fall extended the 13.2% contraction seen in September but was less than a Reuters poll forecast of a 6.5% drop.

Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin said the numbers are showing recovery from the deep downturns seen earlier in the year. "But the recovery is gradual and sluggish," he said. "Manufacturing growth and PMI has turned positive in recent months and we expect exports follow suit and return to positive growth by early 2024."

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports grew by 3.4% in October, after increasing 11.1% in September. Non-oil exports hit S$15 billion ($11.13 billion) in October, higher than the S$14.5 billion in September but lower than the S$16.6 billion average for 2022.

The biggest decline in non-oil shipments was to Taiwan, which contracted 43.7% year-on-year, with lower exports of specialised machinery, integrated circuits and measuring instruments.

($1 = 1.3473 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)

