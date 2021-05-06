Singapore's OCBC doubles Q1 profit on lower credit allowances

(Adds CEO comments)

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd beat market estimates with a more than doubling of its quarterly profit on Friday, thanks to a robust performance in its wealth management business and a drop in credit allowances.

The results rounded up a strong performance by Singapore lenders DBS Group and United Overseas Bank in tandem with a recovering global economy.

Net profit for OCBC, the country's second-biggest listed lender came in at S$1.5 billion ($1.13 billion) in the quarter ending March, compared with the S$901.9 million average of three analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and versus S$698 million in the year-ago period.

"Earnings were up in our core markets and the momentum across our businesses is building up from renewed market optimism," Chief Executive Officer Helen Wong, who took charge last month, said in a statement.

OCBC's shares have risen over 23% so far this year, outperforming peers and the broader local index . ($1 = 1.3332 Singapore dollars)

