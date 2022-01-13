Singapore's Novo Tellus files for local SPAC public offering

Southeast Asian industrial technology buyout fund Novo Tellus Capital Partners has filed for a S$150 million ($111.4 million) special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO in Singapore, making it the third SPAC seeking a local listing.

In its preliminary prospectus lodged with the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday, Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition said it is offering 30 million units at S$5 a unit.

The SPAC has secured 13 cornerstone investors, including an indirect fully-owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek, who are subscribing for 16 million units at the same price.

($1 = 1.3462 Singapore dollars)

