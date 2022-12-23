Singapore's November core inflation rises 5.1%

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in November, only slightly higher than forecast, official data showed on Friday.

The core inflation rate - the central bank's favoured price measure - was unchanged from the 5.1% rise in October. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5% increase in November.

Headline inflation rose to 6.7%, more than economists' forecast of 6.45%.

The central bank had earlier said core inflation was likely to stay at about 5% for the rest of 2022, and into early 2023.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore)

