Singapore's November core inflation rises 5.1%

December 23, 2022 — 12:00 am EST

Written by Chen Lin for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in November, only slightly higher than forecast, official data showed on Friday.

The core inflation rate - the central bank's favoured price measure - was unchanged from the 5.1% rise in October. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5% increase in November.

Headline inflation rose to 6.7%, more than economists' forecast of 6.45%.

The central bank had earlier said core inflation was likely to stay at about 5% for the rest of 2022, and into early 2023.

