Singapore's Nov exports fall 4.9% in year's biggest drop

Contributor
John Geddie Reuters
Published

Singapore's November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 4.9% from a year earlier, its biggest drop since November 2019, mainly due to lower shipments of petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 4.9% from a year earlier, its biggest drop since November 2019, mainly due to lower shipments of petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The drop followed a 3.1% decrease in October.

Trade-dependent Singapore is often seen as a bellwether for the health of the global economy and OCBC Bank analysts said the data highlighted "the still-fragile state of recovery that global trade is expected to face in the coming year."

The analysts said they expected exports from the city-state to rise 3.6% year-on-year in 2020, below the government's official forecast range of 4% to 4.5% growth.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports rose 3.8% in November after a 5.4% contraction the previous month, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((John.Geddie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters