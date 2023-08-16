News & Insights

Singapore's non-oil exports fall for a 10th month in July

August 16, 2023 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by Xinghui Kok for Reuters ->

By Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's annual exports fell for a 10th month in July as the city-state's trade-reliant economy continues to wilt because of slowing global growth amid elevated borrowing costs.

The financial hub's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell last month by 20.2% compared to a year earlier, official data on Thursday showed, a run of declines stretching from October.

Shipments to China declined by 20.1% from a year earlier after picking up in June, with Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin saying lower prices of Chinese goods and "weaker China demand are dampening hopes of a more robust export recovery".

"We are not yet out of the woods. The recovery in exports and manufacturing is fragile and uncertain," said Chua.

Just last week, Singapore slightly cut its economic outlook for 2023 after it narrowly averted a recession in the second quarter when gross domestic product (GDP) expanded a seasonally-adjusted 0.1%.

The trade ministry narrowed its GDP growth forecast to 0.5% to 1.5% this year from 0.5% to 2.5% previously.

Last month's NODX decline compared with a Reuters poll forecast of a 14.4% drop, and extended the 15.6% contraction seen in June.

On a month-on-month, seasonally-adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports fell 3.4% in July, following June's 5.2% growth.

The non-oil exports to the city-state's top 10 markets declined as a whole last month.

Shipments to the European Union in July contracted 38.6% year-on-year, with lower exports of pharmaceuticals, primary chemicals and specialised machinery.

