Singapore's Nanofilms launches IPO, seeks to raise up to $375 mln -sources

Singapore's Nanofilms Technologies International launched an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, which three sources with knowledge of the matter said could raise up to S$510 million ($375.4 million).

If successful, it will be the Singapore Exchange's biggest IPO in recent years, excluding offerings from real estate investment trusts and business trusts.

The sources declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

($1 = 1.3587 Singapore dollars)

