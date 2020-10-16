Singapore's Nanofilms launches IPO, seeks to raise up to $375 mln -sources

Adds detail and response from company

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's Nanofilms Technologies International launched an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, which three sources with knowledge of the matter said could raise up to S$510 million ($375.4 million).

If successful, it will be the Singapore Exchange's biggest listing in recent years, excluding offerings from real estate investment trusts and business trusts.

The sources declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokeswoman for Nanofilms, which makes coating materials for products including smartphones and televisions, declined to comment on the fundraising.

($1 = 1.3587 Singapore dollars)

