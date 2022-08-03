Singapore's MPA suspends Glencore's bunkering licence over fuel contamination

Adds details

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday it will suspend Glencore Singapore's bunkering licence for two months after the company was found to have supplied contaminated fuel to ships.

The suspension will take effect from Aug. 18, the MPA said in a statement.

Glencore declined to comment.

MPA found no evidence that Glencore or PetroChina had intentionally contaminated the high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO).

Between March 21-23, the fuel oil testing laboratory engaged by Glencore had reported results showing that samples taken from the fuel oil parcels that Glencore purchased contained concentrations of chlorinated organic compounds (COCs) ranging from approximately 2,000 to 15,000 parts per million (ppm).

MPA's investigation found that despite this, Glencore continued to supply bunkers blended with the fuel purchased that was contaminated with the high COC levels to vessels in the Singapore port from March 22 to April 1.

By doing so, Glencore contravened the terms and conditions of its bunkering licence in failing to ensure that no bunkers supplied by it were contaminated.

A total of 24 vessels were supplied with the affected fuel by Glencore during the period, and at least three vessels have reported issues with their fuel pumps and engines, MPA added.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Evans)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.