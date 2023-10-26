Singapore's middle distillates stocks rebound as gasoil net exports slow

By Trixie Yap

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's middle distillates stocks rose slightly above 8.5 million barrels as the impact of slowing net exports of gasoil outweighed robust jet fuel net exports in the week, official data showed on Thursday.

Inventories of gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene held in key oil storage hub Singapore rose by 4% in the week ended Oct. 25 from 8.19 million barrels last week, the data from Enterprise Singapore showed. O/SING1

Net exports of gasoil fell almost 12% week-on-week as import volumes resumed from major exporters such as China and South Korea.

Total gasoil imports were at around 175,000 metric tons compared with almost zero last week.

Imports from Qatar also resurfaced after a more than three-month hiatus, the data showed, contributing to higher total imports.

The volatile east-west arbitrage could have been a key driver for some Middle East volumes coming to Singapore again, one trading source said.

The arbitrage spread for gasoil, which is typically measured by the exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), narrowed to a discount of $50 per metric ton from a discount of $50 to $75 a ton in early October, LSEG pricing data showed.

Given the rise in freight costs for shipping cargoes from Asia to Europe, sellers will need a price spread between the two regions of more than $80 a ton "to make it work", one northeast Asian refinery source said.

Russia-origin arrivals were also recorded in the week, with some trade sources saying it could have been ship-to-ship transfers.

Total exports, however, grew at a slower pace of 30%, though volumes to Indonesia and Malaysia continued to be brisk as production there remained curtailed by lower refinery utilisation rates amid ongoing maintenance.

Meanwhile, jet fuel imports from China continued to be prevalent for the second straight week given the lucrative profits for major refiners to engage in exports for October.

Exports to Sri Lanka from the city-state emerged for the first time this year, following an earlier tender by Ceypetco to import spot lots. MDIS/TENDA

Sri Lanka was mostly importing jet fuel from the Middle East between April and now, shiptracking data from Kpler and LSEG showed.

(1 ton = around 7.45 barrels for gasoil)

(1 ton = around 7.88 barrels for jet fuel/kerosene)

