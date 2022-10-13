Singapore's MAS tightens monetary policy, re-centres mid-point of S$NEER

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday tightened monetary policy for the fourth time this year to rein in inflation running near a 14-year high.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), at a scheduled policy meeting, said it will re-centre the mid-point of the exchange rate policy band known as the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER. There will be no change to the slope and width of the band.

MAS has made two off-cycle tightening moves this year, in January and July, as inflation in the city-state remains elevated. This is the fifth round of tightening since last October.

The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 5.1% in August on a year-on-year basis. It was 4.8% in July.

MAS said core inflation is likely to stay at about 5% for the rest of 2022, and into early 2023.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 4.4% in July-September on a year-on-year basis, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry also released on Friday.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 1.5% in July-September.

