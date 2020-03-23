Singapore's key price gauge flashes deflation for first time in decade on virus woes

Contributors
John Geddie Reuters
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore's main price gauge slipped into deflation for the first time in over a decade in February, data showed on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic drove declines in airfares and holiday expenses.

Adds details

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's main price gauge slipped into deflation for the first time in over a decade in February, data showed on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic drove declines in airfares and holiday expenses.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 0.1% year- on-year rise in core inflation - the central bank's favoured price measure.

But the downturn in prices in the services sector due to the outbreak led to a fall of 0.1% from a year earlier - the first deflationary print since January 2010.

Singapore's headline consumer price index rose 0.3% from a year earlier, slightly below poll expectations of 0.35%.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation rose 0.1%, while core prices were down 0.1%.

Inflationary pressures are expected to remain subdued in the near term, Singapore's trade ministry and central bank said in a joint statement, citing sharp falls in oil prices, weak labour market conditions and the coronavirus-driven global economic slowdown.

The city-state - which has banned entry to travellers to try to limit imported virus cases which have risen sharply in recent days - said similar containment measures abroad could lead to upward price pressures on imported food.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Shri Navaratnam)

((John.Geddie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters