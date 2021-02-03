Singapore's Keppel submits lowest bid for Petrobras platform -sources

By Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A consortia led by Singapore-based Keppel Shipyard Limited KPLM.SI offered Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA the lowest price to build a floating platform for Buzios, Latin America's second-largest oil field, three people close to the competition said.

Keppel offered to build P-78, a 180,000-barrels-per-day production unit that Petrobras plans for its deepwater Buzios field, for 12.52 billion reais ($2.33 billion), the sources said, asking not to be named as the information is confidential.

Keppel and Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Brazil's state-controlled producer is known, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Singapore shipyard, which partnered with Hyundai Heavy Industries Holding Co Ltd 267250.KS and Brazil-based BrasFELS shipyard for the bid, beat two Asian competitors, sources said.

A consortia led by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd offered to build the P-78 platform for 14.11 billion reais ($2.63 billion). Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd 010140.KS placed the highest bid, 15.15 billion reais ($2.82 billion), the people said.

($1 = 5.3644 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira Editing by Brad Haynes and Marguerita Choy)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.