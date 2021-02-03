US Markets

Singapore's Keppel submits lowest bid for Petrobras platform -sources

Contributors
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

A consortia led by Singapore-based Keppel Shipyard Limited offered Brazil's Petrobras the lowest price to build a floating platform for Buzios, Latin America's second-largest oil field, three people close to the competition said.

By Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A consortia led by Singapore-based Keppel Shipyard Limited KPLM.SI offered Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA the lowest price to build a floating platform for Buzios, Latin America's second-largest oil field, three people close to the competition said.

Keppel offered to build P-78, a 180,000-barrels-per-day production unit that Petrobras plans for its deepwater Buzios field, for 12.52 billion reais ($2.33 billion), the sources said, asking not to be named as the information is confidential.

Keppel and Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Brazil's state-controlled producer is known, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Singapore shipyard, which partnered with Hyundai Heavy Industries Holding Co Ltd 267250.KS and Brazil-based BrasFELS shipyard for the bid, beat two Asian competitors, sources said.

A consortia led by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd offered to build the P-78 platform for 14.11 billion reais ($2.63 billion). Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd 010140.KS placed the highest bid, 15.15 billion reais ($2.82 billion), the people said.

($1 = 5.3644 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira Editing by Brad Haynes and Marguerita Choy)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters