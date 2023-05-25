News & Insights

Oil

Singapore's Keppel signs deals to ramp up green hydrogen, ammonia output

May 25, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Updates with details on deals

May 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corp KPLM.SI said on Friday it has signed two deals to intensify its efforts in the development of green hydrogen and ammonia production for use in Australia and export to Asia.

The Singaporean conglomerate has signed up to join the Central Queensland hydrogen (CQ-H2) project consortium, which is developing a hydrogen production facility, among other related infrastructure.

The CQ-H2 project is one of Australia's largest green hydrogen projects and the consortium comprises of Japan's Iwatani Corp 8088.T, Kansai Electric Power 9503.T and Marubeni Corp 8002.T, among others, the company said.

Keppel said it has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX to help leverage the accessibility of large-scale reliable green hydrogen supply from the CQ-H2 project.

The MoU is to explore the development of a green ammonia production facility in Queensland, Australia for both domestic and overseas consumption, including an end-to-end export supply chain to Singapore and Asia, Keppel said.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.