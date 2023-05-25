Singapore's Keppel signs deals to ramp up green hydrogen, ammonia output

Updates with details on deals

May 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corp KPLM.SI said on Friday it has signed two deals to intensify its efforts in the development of green hydrogen and ammonia production for use in Australia and export to Asia.

The Singaporean conglomerate has signed up to join the Central Queensland hydrogen (CQ-H2) project consortium, which is developing a hydrogen production facility, among other related infrastructure.

The CQ-H2 project is one of Australia's largest green hydrogen projects and the consortium comprises of Japan's Iwatani Corp 8088.T, Kansai Electric Power 9503.T and Marubeni Corp 8002.T, among others, the company said.

Keppel said it has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia's Incitec Pivot IPL.AX to help leverage the accessibility of large-scale reliable green hydrogen supply from the CQ-H2 project.

The MoU is to explore the development of a green ammonia production facility in Queensland, Australia for both domestic and overseas consumption, including an end-to-end export supply chain to Singapore and Asia, Keppel said.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.