Singapore's Keppel, Sembcorp Marine request trading halts

Rashmi Ashok
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed conglomerate Keppel Corp KPLM.SI and rig builder Sembcorp Marine SCMN.SI on Thursday requested in separate filings to the stock exchange that their shares be placed on a trading halt pending announcements.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

