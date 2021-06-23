Singapore's Keppel, Sembcorp Marine request trading halts

June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed conglomerate Keppel Corp KPLM.SI and rig builder Sembcorp Marine SCMN.SI on Thursday requested in separate filings to the stock exchange that their shares be placed on a trading halt pending announcements.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.