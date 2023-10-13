Singapore's Keppel secures $575 mln for infra fund

Adds details on funding, quote from paragraph 2-5

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corporation KPLM.SI said on Friday it had secured $575 million in funding for its flagship infrastructure fund, Keppel Core Infrastructure Fund (KCIF).

KCIF, which targets to achieve funding of $2.5 billion, will focus on infrastructure assets across the Asia Pacific developed markets, Keppel said in a statement.

These would include assets with proven operating track records, long concessions with strong counterparties and those that are regulated, Keppel added.

The funding "reflects the appeal of critical infrastructure assets with inflation-protected cash flows", said Christina Tan, the company's CEO of fund management and chief investment officer.

"KCIF is primed to benefit from the strong urbanisation trends in the Asia Pacific, which accelerate demand for essential infrastructure in the economic & social, energy transition and digital infrastructure sectors."

