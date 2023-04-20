Singapore's Keppel posts higher net profit for first quarter

April 20, 2023 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd KPLM.SI on Thursday posted a higher net profit for the first quarter, boosted by a significant one-off gain recognized from the sale of its offshore & marine unit.

The company did not disclose a profit figure, but said that revenue for the quarter was S$2.26 billion, up 9% from S$2.07 billion a year earlier.

