Singapore's Keppel posts higher net profit for first quarter

April 20 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd KPLM.SI on Thursday posted a higher net profit for the first quarter, boosted by a significant one-off gain recognized from the sale of its offshore & marine unit.

The company did not disclose a profit figure, but said that revenue for the quarter was S$2.26 billion, up 9% from S$2.07 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

