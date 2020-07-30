Singapore's Keppel posts first-half loss due to rig-building impairments

Contributor
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Edgar Su / Reuters

Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp reported a loss in the first half of 2020 due to impairments in its offshore and marine business that has been battered by low global oil prices.

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp KPLM.SI reported a loss in the first half of 2020 due to impairments in its offshore and marine business that has been battered by low global oil prices.

Keppel posted a net loss of S$537 million ($390 million) for the six months to June, compared with a net profit of S$356 million a year ago.

The company, whose businesses range from property development to rig-building, said it incurred impairments of S$930 million during the period mostly related to its offshore and marine business.

The market is closely watching results for any breach of pre-conditions to state investor Temasek Holding's $3 billion offer to acquire a controlling stake in the company.

($1 = 1.3753 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More