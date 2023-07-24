News & Insights

Singapore's Keppel, HSBC sign agreement for decarbonisation solutions

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 24, 2023 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corporation KPLM.SI said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with HSBC HSBA.L for pursuing energy transition opportunities aimed at reducing emissions in Greater Bay Area and across Asia.

The agreement, signed between Keppel's infrastructure division and HSBC's Hong Kong office, will focus on scaling up low-carbon solutions in cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and help users save costs and achieve energy efficiency.

Keppel's sustainability offerings and HSBC's ability to provide green financing will help the parties accelerate relevant climate change solutions, they said in a joint statement.

