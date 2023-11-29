News & Insights

Singapore's Keppel Corp unit to buy Aermont Capital for $1 bln

November 29, 2023 — 05:34 am EST

Written by Upasana Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corporation KPLM.SI on Wednesday said its unit Keppel Capital Holdings will acquire all issued voting shares in asset management firm Aermont Capital in two tranches, for a maximum sum of S$1.35 billion ($1.01 billion).

($1 = 1.3316 Singapore dollars)

