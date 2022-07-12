Singapore's Keppel Corp to co-invest $161 mln for wind energy assets in Europe

July 13 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation KPLM.SI and Keppel Infrastructure Trust KEPL.SI will jointly invest 160 million euros ($160.50 million) in European onshore wind energy portfolio, the companies said on Wednesday.

