Singapore's Keppel Corp to co-invest $161 mln for wind energy assets in Europe

July 13 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation KPLM.SI and Keppel Infrastructure Trust KEPL.SI will jointly invest 160 million euros ($160.50 million) in European onshore wind energy portfolio, the companies said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9969 euros)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.