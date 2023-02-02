Singapore's Keppel Corp posts 9% drop in full-year profit

February 02, 2023 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corp KPLM.SI said on Thursday its net profit for the year fell 9%, partly hurt by weak performance from its urban development business and a decrease in provisions for certain projects at its Offshore & Marine U.S. yard.

The conglomerate's net profit dropped to S$927 million (nearly $710 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from S$1.02 billion, a year ago.

That also missed analysts' average estimate of S$948.70 million, according to Refinitiv IBES. ($1 = 1.3060 Singapore dollars)

