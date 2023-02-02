Singapore's Keppel Corp annual profit drops as urban development unit sulks

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

February 02, 2023 — 04:48 am EST

Written by Tejaswi Marthi and Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Adds details on the results, context and background

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corp KPLM.SI said on Thursday its full-year net profit fell 9%, partly hurt by weak performance from its urban development business and a decrease in provisions for certain projects at its Offshore & Marine U.S. yard.

Keppel, which traces its roots to a small ship repair yard corporatised in 1968, saw its urban development unit take a hit due to slower home sales and lower contributions from its China trading projects, as well as lower fair value gains from investment properties.

The company's net profit dropped to S$927 million (nearly $710 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from S$1.02 billion, a year ago. That also missed analysts' average estimate of S$948.70 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The conglomerate's urban development arm reported a profit of S$282 million, compared to S$763 million from a year earlier.

"Looking ahead, market conditions in China are expected to ease up, with stronger domestic demand and higher growth expected post the zero-COVID policy and as the real estate sector benefits from the constructive policies announced," the company said in a statement.

China's property sector has been lurching from one crisis to another and has been a major drag on the country's growth over the past year. However, recent policy shifts to bring back the debt-laden sector on track for growth has improved outlook.

The company, which has received regulatory approvals to sell its offshore and marine business to Sembcorp Marine SCMN.SI, declared a final dividend of 18 Singapore cents per share, up from 15 Singapore cents per share declared last year. ($1 = 1.3060 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.