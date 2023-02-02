Singapore's Keppel Corp annual profit drops as urban development unit sulks

Adds details on the results, context and background

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corp KPLM.SI said on Thursday its full-year net profit fell 9%, partly hurt by weak performance from its urban development business and a decrease in provisions for certain projects at its Offshore & Marine U.S. yard.

Keppel, which traces its roots to a small ship repair yard corporatised in 1968, saw its urban development unit take a hit due to slower home sales and lower contributions from its China trading projects, as well as lower fair value gains from investment properties.

The company's net profit dropped to S$927 million (nearly $710 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from S$1.02 billion, a year ago. That also missed analysts' average estimate of S$948.70 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The conglomerate's urban development arm reported a profit of S$282 million, compared to S$763 million from a year earlier.

"Looking ahead, market conditions in China are expected to ease up, with stronger domestic demand and higher growth expected post the zero-COVID policy and as the real estate sector benefits from the constructive policies announced," the company said in a statement.

China's property sector has been lurching from one crisis to another and has been a major drag on the country's growth over the past year. However, recent policy shifts to bring back the debt-laden sector on track for growth has improved outlook.

The company, which has received regulatory approvals to sell its offshore and marine business to Sembcorp Marine SCMN.SI, declared a final dividend of 18 Singapore cents per share, up from 15 Singapore cents per share declared last year. ($1 = 1.3060 Singapore dollars)

