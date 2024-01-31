Singapore's Keppel annual profit more than quadruples

Adds details on earnings in paragraphs 2-4

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel KPLM.SI posted a more than four-fold rise in its full-year profit on Thursday, primarily bolstered by a one-off gain from the divestment of its offshore and marine (O&M) unit.

Keppel, which was founded 56 years ago and traces its roots to a shipbuilding yard, recorded a S$3.3 billion ($2.46 billion) gain after the disposal of its O&M business last February.

That, along with strong performances at its infrastructure segments helped Keppel post a record full-year net profit of S$4.07 billion, compared with a profit of S$927 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3396 Singapore dollars)

