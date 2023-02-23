Singapore's January core inflation rises 5.5%

By Chen Lin

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5.5% in January, faster than the preceding monthbut slightly below forecast, official data showed on Thursday.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - topped the 5.1% rise in December. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5.6% increase in January.

The core inflation rate is higher than the 5.3% seen in September last year.

The increment was driven by higher prices of services, food, retail and other goods, along with an increase in sales tax that came into effect in January, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Headline inflation rose to 6.6% year-on-year in January, from 6.5% in December, and lower than the 7.1% forecast in a Reuters poll.

While analysts told Reuters the inflation seen in January was largely due to the one-off effect of the sale tax hike and seasonal effects associated with the Lunar New Year, they are split on the implications for MAS' monetary policy review due in April.

"...Core inflation (is) still on the ascent...(and) probably keeps tightening still on the table for now," said Selena Ling at OCBC, who expects the MAS to tighten monetary policy via re-centering higher.

Brian Tan at Barclays said the January inflation data was largely in line with MAS' own forecast and expected the centrabl bank to make no changes to monetary policy this year.

MAS had earlier said core inflation was likely to stay at about 5% for the early part of 2023.

It has also projected a core inflation rate of between 3.5% to 4.5% in 2023, with headline inflation coming in at between 5.5% and 6.5%.

