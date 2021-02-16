Singapore's Jan exports rise 12.8%, fastest pace in seven months

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's January non-oil domestic exports (NODX) increased 12.8% from a low base last year, official data showed on Wednesday, driven by shipments of specialised machinery, non-monetary gold, petrochemicals and electronics.

It marked the quickest pace of growth since June, and compared with economists' expectations for a 5.4% rise, according to a Reuters poll. Exports climbed 6.8% in December, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports rose 7% in January, following the prior month's downwardly revised 4.8% expansion. Economists had forecast a 2% rise.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

