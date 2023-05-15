News & Insights

Singapore's HMI Group to buy healthcare tech platform MHC Asia

May 15, 2023 — 01:19 am EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore's Health Management International Pte Ltd (HMI Group) said on Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire healthcare technology platform MHC Asia Group Pte Ltd.

Together, the Group will serve more than 3 million patients per year across a full suite of digital and physical services ranging from telemedicine, diagnostics, and health screening, as well as primary, specialist, ambulatory and inpatient care, HMI Group said.

