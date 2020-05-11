Singapore's health ministry confirms 486 new coronavirus cases

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry said on Monday it confirmed 486 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 23,822.

The health ministry said the number of cases, the lowest in a week, were partly distorted by fewer tests being processed as one of its laboratories was recalibrating apparatus after 33 false positives were identified.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra)

