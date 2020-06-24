Singapore's Grab says puts partnership with Wirecard on hold

Anshuman Daga Reuters
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and payments firm Grab said it had put a partnership with Wirecard on hold till further notice, days after Wirecard disclosed a $2.1 billion financial hole that threatens the German firm's future. [L8N2E01QM]

"We have not begun business integration work on the Wirecard partnership and we are pausing the partnership till further notice," a spokeswoman from Grab told Reuters on Wednesday in response to a query about the status of the partnership.

The two companies had entered a payments agreement earlier this year under which Wirecard was to process transactions made via the GrabPay e-wallet.

