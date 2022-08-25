GRAB

Singapore's Grab reports 79% rise in quarterly revenue on surge in demand

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's Grab Holdings Ltd reported a 79% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, powered by a surge in demand for rideshare as offices reopen across Southeast Asia.

Adds details

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB.O reported a 79% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, powered by a surge in demand for rideshare as offices reopen across Southeast Asia.

Grab's investments in promotions for users and incentives for drivers paid off, and was helped by offices reopening, raising demand for rideshare in most major cities.

Grab said gross merchandise volume (GMV), a measure of transaction volume, rose 30% in the second quarter, driven largely by the strength of its delivery business.

Revenue at the Rideshare business rose 40% while that of Deliveries tripled.

Overall, revenue for the second quarter was $321 million.

Loss for the period narrowed to $572 million, from $801 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRAB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters