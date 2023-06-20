Singapore's Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic - Bloomberg News

Adds background from paragraph 3

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Grab Holdings GRAB.O is preparing its biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reductions are set to be announced as soon as this week and are likely to surpass a 2020 round that shrank staff by 5%, or about 360 employees, the report added.

A media relations official for Grab did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Two sources at the company, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media, said they were not aware of any planned job cuts.

Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing and food delivery app had in February forecast upbeat 2023 revenue and pulled forward its profitability timeline.

