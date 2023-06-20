Singapore’s Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic - Bloomberg News

June 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Grab Holdings GRAB.O is preparing its biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reductions are set to be announced as soon as this week and are likely to surpass a 2020 round that shrank staff by 5%, or about 360 employees, the report added.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.