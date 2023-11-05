News & Insights

Singapore's GIC to buy 33% stake in Indonesian toll road operator PT Margautama Nusantara

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

November 05, 2023 — 08:51 pm EST

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal in paragraphs 2-4

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's First Pacific 0142.HK said on Monday Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC would acquire a 33% stake in its Indonesian unit and toll roads operator PT Margautama Nusantara for 3.317 trillion rupiah ($210.94 million).

Under the deal, GIC will subscribe for 2,673 primary shares in PT Margautama Nusantara on a fully diluted basis through Warrington Investment, an investment vehicle owned by its unit.

First Pacific added that Metro Pacific Tollways Corp (MPTC), a unit of Philippine-based Metro Pacific Investments Corp, would acquire a 10.3% stake in PT Margautama Nusantara for 1.033 trillion rupiah under a separate deal.

First Pacific said that proceeds from the stake sales would be used to refinance certain financing and transaction costs related to its acquisition of toll road Japex in July last year.

($1 = 15,725.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.