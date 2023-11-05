Singapore's GIC to buy 33% stake in Indonesian toll road operator PT Margautama Nusantara

Adds details on deal in paragraphs 2-4

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's First Pacific 0142.HK said on Monday Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC would acquire a 33% stake in its Indonesian unit and toll roads operator PT Margautama Nusantara for 3.317 trillion rupiah ($210.94 million).

Under the deal, GIC will subscribe for 2,673 primary shares in PT Margautama Nusantara on a fully diluted basis through Warrington Investment, an investment vehicle owned by its unit.

First Pacific added that Metro Pacific Tollways Corp (MPTC), a unit of Philippine-based Metro Pacific Investments Corp, would acquire a 10.3% stake in PT Margautama Nusantara for 1.033 trillion rupiah under a separate deal.

First Pacific said that proceeds from the stake sales would be used to refinance certain financing and transaction costs related to its acquisition of toll road Japex in July last year.

($1 = 15,725.0000 rupiah)

