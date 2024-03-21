Singapore's GIC sells 2.5% stake in Italy's Nexi

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

March 21, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's sovereign fund GIC has sold a 2.5% stake in Italian payments company Nexi NEXII.MI at 5.83 euros each, the ANSA news agency reported on Thursday.

The sale of 28.8 million shares worth just under 168 million euros ($183 million) was carried out through Morgan Stanley, it said.

The books for the deal were opened and closed on Wednesday evening, a source close to the matter told Reuters, without providing further detail.

Nexi shares were down 2.7% by 1050 GMT at 5.91 euros and the worst performers in Italy's blue-chip index .FTMIB.

It was not immediately clear if GIC, one of the world's biggest investors, had sold its entire stake in Nexi. It held a stake of 2.58% as of last November, according to Nexi's website.

The sovereign fund, a long-time Nexi investor, has progressively reduced its stake following a string of M&A deals which in recent years have made Nexi Europe's biggest payment group.

($1 = 0.9166 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; writing by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Giulia Segreti and Jason Neely)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

