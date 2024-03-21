Singapore's GIC sells 2.5% in Italy's Nexi

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's GIC fund sold 28.8 million shares, or 2.5%, in Italian payments company Nexi NEXII.MI, at 5.83 euros each, newswire ANSA reported on Thursday .

The report added that the sale was carried out through Morgan Stanley.

"The books were opened, and closed, on Wednesday evening," a source close to the matter told Reuters, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.