Singapore's GIC sells 2.5% in Italy's Nexi

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's GIC fund sold 28.8 million shares, or 2.5%, in Italian payments company Nexi NEXII.MI, at 5.83 euros each, newswire ANSA reported on Thursday .
The report added that the sale was carried out through Morgan Stanley.
"The books were opened, and closed, on Wednesday evening," a source close to the matter told Reuters, without giving further details.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)
((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.