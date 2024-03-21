News & Insights

Singapore's GIC sells 2.5% in Italy's Nexi

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

March 21, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's GIC fund sold 28.8 million shares, or 2.5%, in Italian payments company Nexi NEXII.MI, at 5.83 euros each, newswire ANSA reported on Thursday .

The report added that the sale was carried out through Morgan Stanley.

"The books were opened, and closed, on Wednesday evening," a source close to the matter told Reuters, without giving further details.

