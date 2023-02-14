Singapore's GIC rethinks China strategy after significant pullback - FT

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has scaled back commitments to China-focused private equity and venture capital funds over the past year, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

GIC, one of the world's largest investors in private equity funds, has reduced private investments in China as it steps up scrutiny of risks in the world's second-biggest economy, the report said.

