News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Singapore's GIC buys 35% stake in European hotel operator HIP

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

November 01, 2023 — 02:44 am EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has invested in a 35% stake in Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), an owner of resort hotels in Southern Europe, according to a statement by HIP on Tuesday night.

Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, HIP was acquired by funds managed by Blackstone BX.N in 2017. Blackstone will continue to be the majority shareholder in HIP with a 65% stake, according to the statement.

"The partners' cumulative size, scale and capital will bolster our ability to continue the transformation of the hotel landscape in Southern Europe," Alejandro Hernández-Puértolas, founder and CEO of HIP, said in the statement.

HIP has pursued an acquisition and repositioning strategy since 2017 and has invested over 600 million euros ($634.14 million) into well-located but under-invested hotels, it said.

HIP has 72 hotels across Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal, employing about 10,000 people, and counts global hotel brands including Ritz-Carlton and Hilton as partners, according to the statement.

Eastdil Secured and Morgan Stanley MS.N acted as advisors to HIP, it said.

($1 = 0.9462 euros)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.