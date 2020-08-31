Singapore's GIC, Brookfield Infrastructure buy Indian telecom towers for $3.5 bln

Sept 1 (Reuters) - GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, said on Tuesday it and a group of investors, including Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP.N, bought an Indian telecom tower company from a unit of Reliance Industries RELI.NS for $3.4 billion.

The investment by the group is for around 135,000 communication towers used by Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, GIC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

