Singapore's Funding Societies raises $144 mln in SoftBank-led round

Funding Societies, a Southeast Asian digital financing platform, has raised $144 million in a funding round, led by SoftBank Group Corp's SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as it expands further in one of the world's fastest growing digital markets.

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Funding Societies, a Southeast Asian digital financing platform, has raised $144 million in a funding round, led by SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as it expands further in one of the world's fastest growing digital markets.

In a statement on Wednesday, the seven-year-old company said other new investors included Vietnamese tech group VNG Corp, while it also received $150 million in debt lines from institutional lenders worldwide, some of which have been drawn down since 2021.

Singapore-based Funding Societies, whose main market is Indonesia, focuses on micro, small and medium enterprises, offering loans from $500 to up to $1.5 million.

