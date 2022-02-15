Singapore's Funding Societies raises $144 mln in SoftBank-led round

Corrects to remove tag in headline

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Funding Societies, a Southeast Asian digital financing platform, has raised $144 million in a funding round, led by SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as it expands further in one of the world's fastest growing digital markets.

In a statement on Wednesday, the seven-year-old company said other new investors included Vietnamese tech group VNG Corp, while it also received $150 million in debt lines from institutional lenders worldwide, some of which have been drawn down since 2021.

Singapore-based Funding Societies, whose main market is Indonesia, focuses on micro, small and medium enterprises, offering loans from $500 to up to $1.5 million.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.