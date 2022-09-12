Singapore's Frasers Hospitality take-private deal fails to gain approval

Contributor
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published

Singapore's Frasers Hospitality Trust said on Monday a proposal to take the trust private in a S$1.35 billion ($966.49 million) deal had fallen through due to the failure to get enough shareholder vote in favor of the deal.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Frasers Hospitality Trust FRHO.SI said on Monday a proposal to take the trust private in a S$1.35 billion ($966.49 million) deal had fallen through due to the failure to get enough shareholder vote in favor of the deal.

Only 74.88% of shareholder votes were cast in favour of the take-private resolution, compared with the 75% required for the resolution to pass.

($1 = 1.3968 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More