Singapore's first SPACs set to list in city-state this month -sources

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, Jan 7(Reuters) - Two Singapore special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have opened their books for initial public offerings (IPOs) and are set to list in the city-state later this month, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The IPOs by Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp (VTAC) and Pegasus Asia would mark the first SPAC listings in Asia since the frenzy for such blank-check firms started in the United States in 2020. Singapore Exchange SGXL.SI rolled out a relaxed regulatory framework last year for such floats.

Demand for SPACs has, however, fizzled out in the United State.

VTAC is backed by state investor Temasek Holdings' TEM.UL Vertex Venture Holdings.

The SPAC, focused on cyber security, fintech and other sectors, said on Thursday it aimed to raise at least about S$170 million ($125 million) by selling units at S$5 apiece.

VTAC is looking to list on Jan. 21, subject to regulatory approvals, one of the sources said.

Pegasus Asia, backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital TKOO.PA, that also filed its prospectus on Thursday, is set to list in Singapore on Jan. 25, the second source said.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

There was no immediate response to a query sent to Tikehau outside European office hours, while there was also no immediate response from Vertex Venture.

SPACs are shell corporations that list on stock exchanges and then merge with an existing company to take that public, offering it shorter listing timeframes and strong valuations.

($1 = 1.3597 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Additional reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.