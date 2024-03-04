News & Insights

Singapore's exclusive deal with Taylor Swift not a hostile act towards neighbours, PM says

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 04, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

By Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY, March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday an incentive provided to Taylor Swift to make Singapore the only stop in Southeast Asia on her world tour was not a hostile act towards its neighbours.

"(Our) agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia," Lee told a press conference in Melbourne, where he is attending a regional summit.

"It has turned out to be a very successful arrangement. I don't see that as being unfriendly."

Swift is currently part way though six sold-out shows in Singapore, her only stop in Southeast Asia.

Singapore's government previously said it had given Swift a grant to play in the city-state, without mentioning the terms of the deal.

The announcement annoyed other countries in the region, with the Thai prime minister saying the grant was made on condition that it would be Swift's only show in Southeast Asia, while a Filipino lawmaker said it "isn't what good neighbours do".

Last month, Singapore's tourism board and culture ministry referred to the economic benefits brought by Swift's concerts around the world due to her popularity, and said the ministry had worked with concert promoter AEG Presents to get Swift to perform in Singapore.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.