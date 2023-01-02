Singapore's economy grew 3.8% in 2022, beating official forecasts

Adds details, background

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew 3.8% in 2022, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, beating government expectations but slower than the previous year.

The government's official forecast for growth in 2022 was 3.5%, slower than 7.6% in 2021.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.2% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Eight economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 2.1%.

GDP grew 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in October-December.

"It is concerning that there is a slight quarter-on-quarter fall in services … this showed the impact of the global slowdown on external oriented services sectors, and that further growth from current levels will be harder to achieve in 2023," said MUFG analyst Jeff Ng.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year message on Saturday that the international outlook remains troubled, which will affect the city-state's economy. The government expects growth of between 0.5% to 2.5% this year.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Polling by Devayani Sathyan and Dhruvi Shah; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.