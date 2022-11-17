Singapore's deputy PM: FTX case has 'very serious allegations' that amount to potential fraud

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

November 17, 2022 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Chen Lin for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The collapse of crypto exchange FTX has "very serious allegations that amount to potential fraud", Singapore's finance minister and deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Lawrence Wong said recent developments in the crypto market reinforced the city-state's position that they were "on the right track" in focusing on digital assets innovation, but also taking a strong stance against crypto speculation and trading by retail investors.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Writing by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.