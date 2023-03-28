Singapore's DBS suffers digital services outage

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

March 28, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Singapore-based lender DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI on Wednesday said it had suffered an outage in its digital services.

"Access to digital services is currently unavailable," the company said in a Facebook post, adding that its systems remain secure and uncompromised.

