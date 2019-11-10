Singapore's DBS sees single digit revenue, profit growth in 2020 - CEO

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, expects its revenue and profit next year to grow in the low single digits, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said on Monday.

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, expects its revenue and profit next year to grow in the low single digits, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said on Monday.

Earlier DBS reported a forecast-beating 15% rise in quarterly profit, supported by higher wealth management fees.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Writing Joe Brock; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((joe.brock@thomsonreuters.com; +6598355351; Reuters Messaging: joe.brock.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More