Singapore's DBS sees single digit revenue, profit growth in 2020 - CEO

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, expects its revenue and profit next year to grow in the low single digits, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said on Monday.

Earlier DBS reported a forecast-beating 15% rise in quarterly profit, supported by higher wealth management fees.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Writing Joe Brock; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((joe.brock@thomsonreuters.com; +6598355351; Reuters Messaging: joe.brock.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.