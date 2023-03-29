Singapore's DBS says access to digital services "intermittent"

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

March 29, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui and Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI said on Wednesday that access to its digital services remains "intermittent" in the city-state as of late afternoon, several hours after an outage affected its services.

"Please be assured that your deposits and monies are safe and secure," the lender, which is also Southeast Asia's biggest bank, said in a latest Facebook post. "We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

In late 2021, DBS faced a two-day disruption to its digital banking services, which led the country's central bank to impose an additional capital requirement of about $692 million on the bank in February last year.

DBS shares were mostly unchanged in a steady market.

