Singapore's DBS raises $1.5 bln in two US dlr bond tranches -term sheet

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group DBSM.SI has raised $1.5 bln in two U.S. dollar bond tranches, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The bank issued a two-year fixed rate bond that raised $750 million and a two-year floating rate note that raised the same amount, the term sheet said.

The coupon on the fixed rate note was set at 5.479% while the floating rate note was priced at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 61 basis points.

DBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The bank had flagged that the proceeds from the bonds would be used for its finance and treasury activities.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jacqueline Wong)

