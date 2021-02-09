Singapore's DBS Q4 profit falls 33% on higher loan allowances

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group DBSM.SI reported a 33% drop in its fourth-quarter profit, in line with market estimates, on the back of increased loan loss allowances in pandemic-hit markets.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said latest economic data supported a strong economic rebound for 2021. DBS' strong performance in January provided a head start to the year, he said in a presentation on the company's business outlook.

DBS, the first local lender to kick off results, posted net profit of S$1 billion for the quarter ending December, in line with an average estimate of S$1.02 billion from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

